Tragic Dual Loss in Udyavar: Husband Passes Away Just a Day After Wife’s Demise

Udupi: A profound tragedy has befallen a family in Udyavar, Udupi, as Lawrence D’Sa passed away just one day after the death of his wife, Julianna D’Sa. This unfortunate sequence of events has left the local community in mourning, as the couple was well-regarded and actively involved in various community services.

Lawrence D’Sa, the vice president of the Udyavar Church Parish Council, was also a dedicated member of the Udyavar Gram Panchayat. His contributions extended beyond local governance; he was an active participant in the Lions Club and several other organizations, where he worked tirelessly for the betterment of the community.

Julianna D’Sa was a beloved teacher at St. Francis Xavier Higher Primary School in Udyavar, where she inspired many young minds. Known for her compassionate nature and dedication to education, she left a lasting impact on her students and colleagues alike.

The couple is survived by their son, daughter, and an extended family who will deeply miss their presence. Lawrence was not only a committed family man but also an avid sports enthusiast, with numerous medals to his name from various competitions.

Julianna D’Sa succumbed to her illness on Thursday, with Lawrence following her just a day later on Friday evening while receiving treatment. The community is coming together to support the family during this challenging time, reflecting on the legacy of love and service left by Lawrence and Julianna D’Sa.