Ministers’ swearing-in to be decided by High Command: K’taka CM-designate Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister-designate D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday said the party high command would decide whether ministers would take oath along with him during the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for June 3, adding that he would not comment further on the matter.

Responding to a question on the composition of the new government, Shivakumar said: “I do not know about that. The party high command will take a decision. I do not wish to comment on the matter.”

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the site earmarked for the proposed Congress Bhavan near Race Course Road, Shivakumar said the party was considering holding the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the new office building immediately after the swearing-in ceremony.

“After the swearing-in ceremony on June 3, we are planning to hold the bhoomi puja for the construction of the Congress Bhavan near Race Course Road. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are yet to confirm their availability,” he said.

Shivakumar said invitations would be extended to all block and district Congress presidents, MLAs, former MLAs, presidents of various party frontal organisations, Members of Parliament, and chairpersons of different corporations and boards.

“This programme will not be open to the general public. Our party workers should excuse us. Due to space constraints at the venue, only invited guests will be accommodated,” he said.

He added that the invitation for the event was yet to be formally handed over to Rahul Gandhi. Preparations for the ceremony are being coordinated under the leadership of senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy.

Referring to the swearing-in ceremony, Shivakumar said arrangements had been made for party leaders and office-bearers to watch the proceedings on LED screens at the Congress office, as it would not be possible to invite everyone to the venue.

“We should at least provide this opportunity to the leaders who worked and struggled for us,” he said.

When asked about plans to lay foundation stones for 100 party offices across the state, Shivakumar said the initiative would be taken up in the coming days.

On the choice of venue for the swearing-in ceremony, Shivakumar said the event would be held at Lok Bhavan instead of the steps of Vidhana Soudha to avoid inconvenience to Bengaluru residents and prevent traffic congestion caused by a large influx of vehicles.

“Since the event is being conducted in a simple manner, it will not be possible to accommodate a large crowd. Our party workers should excuse us,” he said.