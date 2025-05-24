Ministry of Ayush and MDNIY Initiative Reaches Mangalore with ‘Yogotsav 2025’

Mangalore: As part of the “100 Days, 100 Cities, 100 Organisations” program leading up to International Day of Yoga (IDY), Yenepoya Naturopathy and Yogic Science College and Hospital, under Yenepoya Deemed to be University, hosted ‘Yogotsav 2025’ on May 24th, 2025. This event marked day 28 of the national countdown initiative spearheaded by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, and the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY).

The event, held at the Yendurance Zone within the Yenepoya Deemed to be University campus in Deralakatte, aimed to promote the benefits of yoga and generate awareness leading up to IDY.

The inaugural ceremony commenced at 6:30 AM, with esteemed guests including Dr. Anandh K, CEO of Zilla Panchayat, Dakshina Kannada District; Dr. U T Ifthikar Ali, Chairman of the Allied Health Care Council Karnataka; Dr. Mohammed Iqbaal, District AYUSH officer; and Mr. Praveen Bagambila, Vice-president of Kotekar Town Panchayat. Dr. Ashwini Dutt, Dean Academics, Yenepoya Deemed to be University, presided over the program. Dr. Puneeth Raghavendra, Principal of Yenepoya Naturopathy and Yogic Science College and Hospital, welcomed the dignitaries, and Dr. Sangeethalaxmi M J, Associate Professor, delivered the vote of thanks.

Following the inauguration, a Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) practice session was conducted from 7:00 AM to 7:45 AM, drawing participation from approximately 520 individuals. Attendees included students, doctors, guests, and members of the local community, all engaging in a comprehensive yoga session.

In addition to the practical yoga session, a Continuing Medical Education (CME) program was organized for the Naturopathy and Yogic Science students of Yenepoya. The CME, themed “Yoga for One Earth, One Health for All,” featured lectures by Dr. Vrinda Bedekar, Professor, Dept of Swasthavritta and Yoga, Prasanna College of Ayurveda and Hospital, Belthangady, who spoke on “YOGA: Path to Global Wellness,” and Dr. Kiran Kumar Reddy, Principal & Medical Superintendent, Rajashekharaiah Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, Solur, Nelamangala, who addressed “Inner Harmony through Yogic Lifestyle.” The CME was attended by 230 participants.

The entire program was broadcast live via the Yenepoya YouTube channel and the official channels of MDNIY, further extending the reach of the event and promoting the practice of yoga nationwide. This initiative reinforces the Ministry of Ayush’s commitment to promoting yoga as a holistic approach to health and well-being.



