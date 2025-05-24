Yenepoya Nursing College Hosts State-Level Workshop on Attitude Development for Gen Z Nursing Students

Mangaluru: Yenepoya Nursing College recently convened a state-level workshop focusing on attitude development among Generation Z nursing students. The event, titled “Hacking the Heart: A Workshop on Attitude Development among Gen Z Students,” was organized by the Department of Nursing Education and first-year Post Graduate students of the college and held at the EMD Auditorium, Yenepoya Medical College Hospital, Deralakatte, Mangaluru.

The workshop was designed to address the specific needs and characteristics of Gen Z students entering the healthcare field, with a primary focus on fostering empathy and compassion – crucial attributes for successful nursing professionals.

Dr. Anice George, Professor & Head of Research & Collaborations at Manipal College of Nursing, Manipal, served as the Chief Guest. Addressing the attendees, Dr. George emphasized the critical need to re-evaluate and reprogram the attitudes of nursing students, thereby cultivating greater empathy and compassion. She further highlighted the importance of providing educators with the necessary skills and understanding to effectively connect with and engage tech-savvy Gen Z learners.

Dr. Aswini Dutt R, Dean Academics, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), graced the event as the Guest of Honour. She spoke on the significance of instilling a positive and ethical attitude among students pursuing careers in healthcare.

Dr. Leena KC, Principal of Yenepoya Nursing College, presided over the function. Dr. Priya Reshma Aranha, Organizing Chairperson, delivered the welcome address, followed by Mrs. Sharin Netal D’Souza, the Organizing Secretary, who concluded the program with a Vote of Thanks.

The workshop garnered significant participation, with approximately 100 delegates attending from various districts across the state. The event provided a valuable platform for discussion and knowledge sharing regarding effective strategies for cultivating positive attitudes and promoting professional development among the future generation of nurses.