Minor girl sexually abused by retired, re-employed doctor in Haryana’s govt hospital

Chandigarh: A sexual assault of a minor by a retired but re-employed doctor has been reported at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash District Civil Hospital (LNJP) in Haryana’s Kurukshetra.

The accused, Dr Shailender Kumar Shally, who is absconding, had retired as Principal Medical Officer from the hospital but was re-employed as a consultant at the government hospital.

The victim has been admitted after complaining of stomach pain. It is alleged that Shailendra Shally, a consultant doctor at the hospital, had initially admitted the minor and subsequently raped her multiple times in the OPD.

Meanwhile, the government has terminated the services of the accused doctor and dismissed him from his job.

Dr Upendra Singh, who was on emergency duty, told the media that the minor was admitted to the female ward. At approximately 8.30 p.m. on May 29, following complaints of excessive bleeding, she was shifted to the emergency department. At that time, the minor revealed she had been subjected to sexual assault on multiple occasions in the OPD.

Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the victim was medically examined, counselled and her statement was recorded.

A case was registered under Sections 10 and 6 of the POCSO Act at the Kurukshetra University police station.

Director General Health Services Sumita Misra on Sunday ordered the termination of the doctor’s services with immediate effect, considering the seriousness of the case.

According to police, the victim’s father complained that on the pretext of a check-up, the accused made the girl lie on the examination bed, pressed her chest, and then assaulted her sexually, first digitally, and then multiple times. The assault triggered pain and bleeding, following which the doctor admitted the girl to the female ward and disappeared from the hospital.

Dr Upendra Singh said that when the victim girl was admitted to the female ward on May 29 with the complaint of abdominal pain, her father was also hospitalised due to some other medical issues, under the care of the accused doctor.