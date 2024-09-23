Miraculous Escape for Biker in Mangaluru Accident

Mangaluru: A dramatic accident occurred on National Highway 66 near KPT, when a truck collided with a bike, leaving the rider, Ashok, severely injured but fortunate to be alive.

The incident happened due to the truck driver’s negligence. The bike was hit by the truck, but Ashok miraculously escaped fatal injuries as he fell between the truck’s front and rear wheels.

The police have confirmed the incident and are investigating further.