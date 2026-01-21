Misuse of Guv’s office: K’taka BJP on VB-G RAM G row

Bengaluru: Karnataka unit of the BJP has criticised the state government for allegedly misusing the Governor’s office to criticise the Centre.

Karnataka BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra has demanded that the state government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should allow the joint session of both Houses of the Legislature to be conducted under a healthy democratic framework and a positive federal spirit, without inserting content critical of the Central government in the Governor’s address.

The state government has convened a special session for January 22, and the Governor has refused to address the joint session of the Karnataka Legislature. The delegation headed by the Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, H. K. Patil, will meet the Governor to convince him.

Vijayendra said there was no opposition anywhere to the Governor delivering his address. However, the Governor had objected only to the state government spreading false and misleading information and using the address to carry out propaganda against the Central government and mislead the general public, he pointed out.

The state government has been continuously indulging in propaganda against the Central government schemes. It is unfortunate and unconstitutional that the government is even using the constitutional office of the Governor for such propaganda, Vijayendra said.

He said it was welcome that the Governor had stated he would not read out any content that could harm the unity and integrity of the nation, and termed the government’s conduct condemnable.

Vijayendra alleged that the state government was more interested in politics of hatred than in the development of the people, and said it would be better if the government corrected its approach at least after the Governor’s decision.

He further said that a party which claims to strongly advocate federalism was, merely because it is in power in Karnataka, misusing the Legislature to target the Central government and indulge in vendetta politics, which amounted to an assault on democracy.

Vijayendra accused the state government, which claims to uphold the Constitution and federal structure, of repeatedly spewing venom against the Central government and betraying the people of the state.

He alleged that the state government has been consistently undermining the Constitution and federal system, and that over the last 32 months it has failed to protect the interests of the people while repeatedly passing resolutions in the Legislature against the NDA government at the Centre as part of a conspiracy to weaken federalism.

He said that in eight legislative sessions so far, the state government has passed five resolutions against the Central government on five occasions, misusing the majority mandate given by the people.

Under the pretext of guarantee schemes, development has been sidelined, the state’s financial capacity has weakened, and there are signs that the state exchequer could face bankruptcy at any moment, he alleged.

To cover this up, the government is making false allegations against the Centre and sowing hatred among the people. He also criticised the government for convening a special legislative session for a discussion on the VB G Ram G scheme with the intention of once again raising a hue and cry against the Central government.