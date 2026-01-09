MLC Kishor Kumar Puttur Commends Uppinangady Ganeshotsava Committee’s Humanitarian Housing Project

Uppinangady: In a gesture of profound social responsibility, the Uppinangady Public Sri Ganeshotsava Committee has embarked on a project to construct a permanent residence for Smt. Bhagi, a resident of Kajekar, Uppinangady, who has long endured precarious living conditions. The initiative was formally inaugurated today with a Bhoomi Puja ceremony led by Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council (MLC), Sri Kishor Kumar Puttur.

Smt. Bhagi had been residing in a makeshift shelter, vulnerable to the elements and lacking the basic amenities for a dignified existence. Recognizing the severity of her plight, the Uppinangady Public Sri Ganeshotsava Committee resolved to undertake the construction of a secure and stable home for her.

MLC Kishor Kumar Puttur lauded the committee’s proactive engagement in addressing the needs of vulnerable members of the community, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives in fostering a compassionate and equitable society.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Sri Kishor Kumar Puttur articulated the profound significance of housing for economically disadvantaged individuals. “For those in economically weaker sections, a house transcends its physical form as a structure of bricks and mortar. It embodies dignity, safety, and a foundation for stability in life,” he stated. He further commended the Uppinangady Public Sri Ganeshotsava Committee for extending its humanitarian efforts beyond the scope of governmental programs, directly impacting the lives of those in need. “It is heartening to witness public organizations taking the initiative with such humanitarian works,” he added, congratulating the committee on its commitment to ensuring a secure and respectable life for Smt. Bhagir and her family. He underscored the crucial role of community-driven actions in strengthening the social fabric and promoting collective well-being.

The inauguration event was attended by several dignitaries, including former MLA Sri Sanjeeva Matandur, Puttur City BJP Mandal President Sri Shiva Kumar, Puttur Rural BJP Mandal President Sri Dayananda Ujiremar, along with members of the Uppinangady Public Sri Ganeshotsava Committee, local party leaders, and community residents. The presence of these individuals underscored the broad support for the initiative and the collective commitment to uplifting the lives of those less fortunate. The project is expected to be completed in the coming months, providing Smt. Bhagi with a safe and comfortable home for years to come.