Mluru Smart City Ltd app to Track School Bus Movements in city

Mangaluru: The education Hub-Mangaluru with hundreds of schools many of which provide transportation to students through school buses, therefore the Information about the routes and timings of all these school buses in Mangaluru city will soon be available on a mobile app developed by the Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL). Currently, the app — ‘1touchmangaluru’ — developed by the MSCL provides details of city buses, their routes, timings and other information to the public.

Mangaluru City Corporation Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said that the MSCL has plans to make the platform useful for parents and students by adding information regarding school buses that will be available to the users on a real-time basis. He said “All school buses operating in the city need to be equipped with GPS to communicate the information regarding routes and timings through the ‘1touchmangaluru’ app. This will help schools, students, and parents to track the buses on a real-time basis. Hence, management of all schools in the city should make use of the facility for the convenience of students and parents,”

The Mayor has requested school management to fill and submit the onboarding form to the MSCL at the earliest.