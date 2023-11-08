Two Youth Arrested for Theft of Two Royal Enfield Classic 350 MotorBikes in Moodbidri

Moodbidri/Mangaluru: As per Moodbidri police report, based on reliable information the Moodbidri police arrested two youths and confiscated a Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle with no license plate. The police arrested at Konde Street, near Savira Kambada Basadi in Marpadi village on the morning of Tuesday, 7 November 2023. The accused are identified as Syed Zakir (20), a resident of Ida Kotebagilu in Moodbidri taluk, and Mohamed Shaheem (24), a resident of Dargah Road in Kotebagilu village, Moodbidri taluk.

It was learnt that during the interrogation, the police found out that the Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle found in the possession of the accused had been stolen on either 24 or 25 October during the midnight hours, and the theft had taken place in the parking area of Devi Krupa Apartment, situated opposite Badaga Basadi, Jainpete in Moodabidri..

Further investigations revealed that the accused individuals had also stolen another motorcycle of the same model, which bore the registration number KA-19 EU-0009. This second theft had taken place in the parking area of Ever Price Residence apartment, located in Marpadi village. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 was found hidden in the bushes at Kirti Nagar Cross, near Paper Mill, and it was seized by the police.. The combined estimated value of the two bikes recovered amounted to Rs 3,00,000.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, and under the direction of DCP (Law & Order) Siddhartha Goyal and DCP (Crime & Traffic) Dinesh Kumar, along with ACP of Mangaluru North Sub Division Manoj Kumar Naik. The Moodbidri police team was led by Inspector Sandesh P G, along with the station Crime Squad members Mohammad Iqbal, Mohammad Hussain, Aqeel Ahmed, Nagaraj, Venkatesh, and Chandrahasa Rai.