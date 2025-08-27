Model of Communal Harmony! Thottam Church Priest and Christian Community Participate in Ganesh Festival

Malpe: In a heartening display of interfaith harmony, the Samanvaya Sarva Dharma Samithi from St Anne Church paid a courtesy visit to the Thottam Ganeshotsav celebrations on August 27. This gesture underscores the growing spirit of mutual respect and understanding between different religious communities in the area, building on a tradition of collaboration.

The delegation was led by Rev. Fr. Denis D’Sa of St. Ann’s Church, Thottam, and Samanvaya Sarva Dharma Samiti President, Ramesh Tingalaya. They exchanged Ganesh Chaturthi greetings with the office bearers and members of the Public Ganesh Utsav Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, Rev. Fr. Denis D’Sa said, “Thottam has always been a place of interfaith harmony. Every year, we participate in the Sarvajanika Ganesh Utsav celebrations like brothers, exchanging greetings with the committee members. In turn, the Sarvajanika Ganesh Utsav Committee members extend their wholehearted cooperation to our Church programs as well. This proves that harmony here is not limited to words but is expressed through actions. During our Church’s annual feast and the harvest festival, the committee provides its stage and support for our celebrations. May Lord Ganesha’s blessings remain over the entire Thottam community.”

Thottam Church Parish Vice President Leslie Aroza, Secretary Blesilla Crasta, St. Ann’s Convent Sisters Sushma, Shalini, and Lucy, Interreligious Dialogue Commission convener Agnel Fernandes, committee members Onil D’Souza, Public Ganesh Utsav Committee President Prashanth K. Salian, Working President Yatiraj Salian, General Secretary Yogish Kumar, Treasurer Ramesh Thottam, and other members, including Ramesh Dayesh Kanchan, Naveen Kundar, Naveen Bailkere, Sridhar Thottam, and Santosh Kumar, and others were present.