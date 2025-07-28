Modi Government Approves Day Care Cancer Centre for Dakshina Kannada

Rs 1.49 Crore Grant Allocated for Centre in Mangalore

New Delhi: In a major boost to cancer care infrastructure in Dakshina Kannada, the Narendra Modi Government has approved the establishment of a Day Care Cancer Centre (DCCC) in Mangalore, with a grant of upto Rs 1.49 crore under the National Health Mission (NHM).

This approval comes as part of the Central Government’s plan, announced in the Union Budget 2025-26, to establish over 200 Day Care Cancer Centres across the country.

Dakshina Kannada is one of the 16 districts in Karnataka selected for this initiative based on national cancer registry data and proposals submitted by the State Government.

The proposed centre will provide critical cancer diagnostic and treatment services such as chemotherapy, palliative care, and follow-up support within the district hospital premises in Mangalore, improving accessibility for thousands of patients across the region. The initiative is aimed at decentralizing cancer care and reducing the burden

Dakshina Kannada MP, Captain Brijesh Chowta welcomed the move and thanked the Hon’ble Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi and the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Sri J P Nadda for prioritizing the district.

“This is a timely intervention that will bring cancer treatment closer to our people. The setting up of a Day Care Cancer Centre in Mangalore reflects the Modi Government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare access in tier-2 and tier-3 cities,” he said.

The Day Care Cancer Centres are to be operational within the next three years, and work on the Mangalore facility is expected to begin shortly.