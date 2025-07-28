Couples Day Celebrated at Deva Matha Church, Mogarnad as Part of 250th Jubilee

Bantwal: Deva Matha Church in Mogarnad commemorated Couples Day on July 27th as part of its ongoing 250th Jubilee Celebration program. The event, held at the Deva Matha Sabha Bhavan, was dedicated to honoring married couples and celebrating the significance of their relationships. The day’s activities underscored the values of love, commitment, and the enduring bond between partners.

The celebration commenced with a Special Holy Mass at 9:30 a.m., specifically offered for all married couples in attendance. Rev. Fr. Alwyn Richard D’Souza, Director of the Family Life Centre of the Diocese of Mangalore, served as the Main Celebrant. Concelebrating the Mass were Rev. Fr. Anil Cannute D’Mello, Rev. Fr. Naveen Prakash Pinto, and Rev. Fr. Austin Fernandes.

In his homily, Rev. Fr. Alwyn Richard D’Souza addressed the challenges inherent in marriage and offered guidance on how to overcome them. He emphasized the critical importance of fostering a strong and resilient bond between husband and wife, acknowledging that while no marriage or family is without its imperfections, maintaining equilibrium in all circumstances is essential. During the Holy Mass, the attending couples had the opportunity to reaffirm their marriage vows and received a blessing with holy water.

Following the Holy Mass, the Jubilee celebration transitioned to the Deva Matha Sabha Bhavan. After morning refreshments, the couples convened in the Sabha Bhavan, where Rev. Fr. Anil Cannute D’Mello extended a warm welcome to all those present.

The Chief Guest, Rev. Fr. Alwyn Richard D’Souza, delivered an address that highlighted the necessity of balance and mutual understanding within marital relationships. He particularly emphasized the vital role that women play within the family unit. Fr. D’Souza stressed that both men and women should actively strive to understand each other’s perspectives and dedicate time to addressing any issues that may arise.

He further emphasized that couples should prioritize open communication, model positive behaviors, and present a unified front in their parenting approach to effectively guide and nurture their children. This entails creating a supportive environment where children feel loved, respected, and encouraged to reach their full potential.

After his address, Rev. Fr. Anil Cannute D’Mello presented Fr. Alwyn Richard D’Souza with a memento in honor of his presence and contribution. A highlight of the event was the recognition of couples who had celebrated 50 years of marriage. In addition, 300 other couples were also honored with mementos and commemorative couple photos, accompanied by best wishes for their continued journey together.

The celebration included lighthearted entertainment with the introduction of games for the couples. Rev.Fr.Anil D’Mello, Rev. Fr. Alwyn Richard D’Souza, Rev. Fr. Naveen Prakash Pinto, Rev.Fr. Austin Fernandes, Br. Priston D’Souza, Parish Pastoral Parishad Vice President, Mr. Santhosh D’Souza, Secretary, Wilfred Lobo, Co-ordinator of Commissions, Emiliana D’Cunha, Devamatha Convent Sisters, and Jubilee Committee Convener Naveen Rajesh D’Cunha were present at the event.

Mrs. Asunta Sunitha Pereira served as the program’s compere, guiding the proceedings with grace and enthusiasm. The special occasion concluded with a communal lunch, fostering a sense of camaraderie and shared joy among all attendees.



