Centre Accused of Jeopardizing Students’ Futures in NEET Question Paper Leak Controversy

Bengaluru: Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar strongly condemned the Central Government, accusing it of compromising the futures of countless students following the alleged NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) question paper leak.

Minister Hebbalkar articulated her concerns in a recent social media statement, characterizing the reported leak as “extremely unfortunate and condemnable.” She emphasized the profound impact on the aspirations of dedicated students, stating that the incident has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the future of “lakhs of students who had worked hard day and night to prepare for the examination.”

The Minister’s statement asserted that the alleged leak significantly indicts the Central Government’s administrative capabilities. “There could be no greater proof of the Central Government’s administrative failure than its inability to conduct even the country’s highest-level examinations transparently,” she declared.

Hebbalkar further contended that examination malpractices and perceived administrative shortcomings contribute to a climate of “distress and uncertainty” among talented students nationwide. Her remarks highlight the growing concerns surrounding the integrity of national-level examinations and the potential consequences for aspiring medical professionals. The NEET is a crucial examination for students seeking admission to undergraduate medical courses in India. Allegations of irregularities can undermine the selection process’s credibility and raise questions about fairness and equal opportunity.