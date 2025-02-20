Thank PM Modi for giving due to Sikhs, AAP ignored community, says Manjinder Singh Sirsa

New Delhi: Ahead of taking oath as Delhi Minister, MLA-elect Manjinder Singh Sirsa thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leadership of the BJP for giving due to the Sikh community which was ignored by the previous AAP dispensation.

“…I have been given the opportunity to serve as a minister in Delhi. I am grateful for the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Jagat Prakash Nadda… I am especially thankful that after 12 years, our leadership has reinstated the position of a Sikh Minister, which was lost due to the AAP government’s policies…”

He said he has been included in the team which has been formed to realise the vision of PM Modi for Delhi.

“They have given me this opportunity to work as a Minister. I thank them for this. It’s an opportunity for all of us to work together to make Delhi beautiful once again…” Sirsa said.

Sirsa will be one among the six ministers who will take oath along with Chief Minister-designate Rakha Gupta at a grand event in Ramlila Maidan on Thursday.

Sirsa won from the Rajouri Garden Assembly seat after defeating AAP’s Dhanwati Chandela by 18,190 votes. Sirsa secured 64,132 votes while Chandela got 45,942 votes.

Apart from Sirsa, the other ministers to take the oath are — Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Kumar Singh.

As per the notification, these have been appointed as Ministers in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with effect from the date they are sworn in.

The swearing-in ceremony will be a high-profile event, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet, and Chief Ministers from various states in attendance.

Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta has expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leadership for placing their faith in her, saying “I will stand up to his expectations”.