Moily Releases JP Hegde's Manifesto for Prosperous Development of Udupi and Chikkamgaluru

By
Michael Rodrigues, Team Mangalorean.
-
Moily Releases JP Hegde's Manifesto for Prosperous Development of Udupi and Chikkamgaluru

Udupi: The Former Union Minister Veerappa Moily released the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Congress Candidate K Jayaprakash Hegde’s Manifesto for Prosperous Development of Udupi and Chikkamgaluru on April 22.

Highlighting the manifesto that Eco-friendly Tourism, Government Medical College for Udupi and Chikkamgaluru, and Activation of the dormant ‘Arecanut Research Centre’ to bolster areca nut cultivation is included.

Key High Lights of The Manifesto:

1. Agricultural Advancements:

  • Activation of the dormant ‘Arecanut Research Centre’ to bolster areca nut cultivation.
  • Implementation of recommendations from the Gorakh Singh report to safeguard the interests of areca nut growers.
  • Combatting perennial leaf spot disease affecting areca nut crops through dedicated research efforts.

2. Promotion of Dairy Farming and Agricultural Exports:

  • Establishment of a KMF milk unit in Chikkamagaluru district to boost dairy farming.
  • Endeavours to obtain Global Brand (GI Tag) status for Malenadu’s agricultural products.
  • Encouragement of exports by identifying and promoting 10 different agricultural and industrial products.

3. Malenadu Development:

  • Initiatives to increase compensation for crop damage caused by wild animals.
  • Recognition and preservation of heritage settlements in the hilly region.
  • Celebration of ‘Mountain Day’ on April 15th annually to raise awareness about the life and culture of hilly regions.

4. Industrial and Infrastructural Growth:

  • Development of industrial colonies and corridors to support micro and small-scale industries.
  • Establishment of fisheries industrial sectors and seafood processing zones to facilitate exports.
  • Expansion of infrastructure including mini-bus connectivity, airstrips, and port connectivity roads.

5. Healthcare and Education Enhancement:

  • Upgradation of government hospitals and establishment of a well-equipped ESI Hospital for industrial workers.
  • Proposals for government medical and engineering colleges to bolster educational opportunities.
  • Construction of a well-equipped ‘sports complex’ to promote sports activities in the UdupiChikkamagaluru.

6. Fisheries Development:

  • Emphasis on dredging projects and facilities.
  • Provision of subsidies and pension facilities for retired fishermen.
  • Enforcement of strict measures for timely insurance claims related to fisheries.

7. Land and Fisheries Reforms:

  • Simplification of legal restrictions to facilitate land allotment for agricultural use.
  • Efforts to amend the Fisheries Act, of 1984, to align with current requirements.
  • Establishment of weather forecasting stations along the Karnataka coast to aid fisheries.

