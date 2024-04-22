Moily Releases JP Hegde’s Manifesto for Prosperous Development of Udupi and Chikkamgaluru

Udupi: The Former Union Minister Veerappa Moily released the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Congress Candidate K Jayaprakash Hegde’s Manifesto for Prosperous Development of Udupi and Chikkamgaluru on April 22.

Highlighting the manifesto that Eco-friendly Tourism, Government Medical College for Udupi and Chikkamgaluru, and Activation of the dormant ‘Arecanut Research Centre’ to bolster areca nut cultivation is included.

Key High Lights of The Manifesto:

1. Agricultural Advancements:

Activation of the dormant ‘Arecanut Research Centre’ to bolster areca nut cultivation.

Implementation of recommendations from the Gorakh Singh report to safeguard the interests of areca nut growers.

Combatting perennial leaf spot disease affecting areca nut crops through dedicated research efforts.

2. Promotion of Dairy Farming and Agricultural Exports:

Establishment of a KMF milk unit in Chikkamagaluru district to boost dairy farming.

Endeavours to obtain Global Brand (GI Tag) status for Malenadu’s agricultural products.

Encouragement of exports by identifying and promoting 10 different agricultural and industrial products.

3. Malenadu Development:

Initiatives to increase compensation for crop damage caused by wild animals.

Recognition and preservation of heritage settlements in the hilly region.

Celebration of ‘Mountain Day’ on April 15th annually to raise awareness about the life and culture of hilly regions.

4. Industrial and Infrastructural Growth:

Development of industrial colonies and corridors to support micro and small-scale industries.

Establishment of fisheries industrial sectors and seafood processing zones to facilitate exports.

Expansion of infrastructure including mini-bus connectivity, airstrips, and port connectivity roads.

5. Healthcare and Education Enhancement:

Upgradation of government hospitals and establishment of a well-equipped ESI Hospital for industrial workers.

Proposals for government medical and engineering colleges to bolster educational opportunities.

Construction of a well-equipped ‘sports complex’ to promote sports activities in the UdupiChikkamagaluru.

6. Fisheries Development:

Emphasis on dredging projects and facilities.

Provision of subsidies and pension facilities for retired fishermen.

Enforcement of strict measures for timely insurance claims related to fisheries.

7. Land and Fisheries Reforms: