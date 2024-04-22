Spread the love
Moily Releases JP Hegde’s Manifesto for Prosperous Development of Udupi and Chikkamgaluru
Udupi: The Former Union Minister Veerappa Moily released the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Congress Candidate K Jayaprakash Hegde’s Manifesto for Prosperous Development of Udupi and Chikkamgaluru on April 22.
Highlighting the manifesto that Eco-friendly Tourism, Government Medical College for Udupi and Chikkamgaluru, and Activation of the dormant ‘Arecanut Research Centre’ to bolster areca nut cultivation is included.
Key High Lights of The Manifesto:
1. Agricultural Advancements:
- Activation of the dormant ‘Arecanut Research Centre’ to bolster areca nut cultivation.
- Implementation of recommendations from the Gorakh Singh report to safeguard the interests of areca nut growers.
- Combatting perennial leaf spot disease affecting areca nut crops through dedicated research efforts.
2. Promotion of Dairy Farming and Agricultural Exports:
- Establishment of a KMF milk unit in Chikkamagaluru district to boost dairy farming.
- Endeavours to obtain Global Brand (GI Tag) status for Malenadu’s agricultural products.
- Encouragement of exports by identifying and promoting 10 different agricultural and industrial products.
3. Malenadu Development:
- Initiatives to increase compensation for crop damage caused by wild animals.
- Recognition and preservation of heritage settlements in the hilly region.
- Celebration of ‘Mountain Day’ on April 15th annually to raise awareness about the life and culture of hilly regions.
4. Industrial and Infrastructural Growth:
- Development of industrial colonies and corridors to support micro and small-scale industries.
- Establishment of fisheries industrial sectors and seafood processing zones to facilitate exports.
- Expansion of infrastructure including mini-bus connectivity, airstrips, and port connectivity roads.
5. Healthcare and Education Enhancement:
- Upgradation of government hospitals and establishment of a well-equipped ESI Hospital for industrial workers.
- Proposals for government medical and engineering colleges to bolster educational opportunities.
- Construction of a well-equipped ‘sports complex’ to promote sports activities in the UdupiChikkamagaluru.
6. Fisheries Development:
- Emphasis on dredging projects and facilities.
- Provision of subsidies and pension facilities for retired fishermen.
- Enforcement of strict measures for timely insurance claims related to fisheries.
7. Land and Fisheries Reforms:
- Simplification of legal restrictions to facilitate land allotment for agricultural use.
- Efforts to amend the Fisheries Act, of 1984, to align with current requirements.
- Establishment of weather forecasting stations along the Karnataka coast to aid fisheries.
