US aid to Ukraine will not change situation on the front: Kremlin

Moscow: The military aid package for Ukraine authorized by the US House of Representatives on Saturday will not bring about a fundamental change on the battlefield, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

“Of course, the money provided and the weapons supplied from this money will not lead to a change in this dynamic,” Peskov told the Interfax news agency.

Instead, it would lead to more Ukrainian victims and greater destruction, he said.

Peskov accused the United States of enriching itself with arms aid for Ukraine – repeating a Sunday complaint expressed by Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations in New York, Dmitry Polyanskiy.

The US bill, which passed the House by an overwhelming majority totals nearly $61 billion. It is expected to be sent to the Senate shortly, which it is expected to pass and then be signed by President Joe Biden.

The Kremlin also sharply criticized another legislative proposal in Washington: the planned confiscation of Russian property in the US. These are unlawful acts, Peskov said.

“Accordingly, they will become the object of certain countermeasures and legal disputes,” he announced.

In addition, such expropriation would harm the economic interests of the US, as many investors would think twice about investing there in future, Peskov predicted.