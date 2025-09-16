Monti Fest 2025 Celebration by Konkanikutam e.V. Germany

Konkanikutam e.V., Germany, joyfully celebrated Monti Fest 2025, a traditional feast of family and gratitude, with vibrant devotion, cultural spirit, and community togetherness.

At 10:00 AM, the celebration began with the blessing of the new corn, followed by the solemn hymn “Sakkad Sangatha Mellyam” and the traditional corn offering with Moriyek Hogolsiyan by children under the preparation of the Bethany Sisters (Sr. Blecilla and Team). This was followed by the Holy Mass of Monti Fest 2025, led by Fr. Robert Jerald Rego, with preparations done by the Bethany Sisters. The choir, under the leadership of Desmond D’Souza and his dedicated team, added a devotional charm to the celebration. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Media Team, the Mass was broadcast live — including on YouTube — allowing many more members of the community to join virtually in prayer and devotion.

After Mass, the community gathered for refreshments featuring authentic Indian samosas accompanied by juice.

From 12:30 PM onwards, the cultural program unfolded with vibrant performances, heartfelt songs, and traditional dances by children. A significant moment was the announcement and ceremonial handover from the outgoing to the newly elected committee of Konkanikutam e.V. Germany.

The new office bearers are: President: Keeth Shan Noronha; Vice President: Allen Cutinha; Secretary: Praveen Serao; Joint Secretary: Nandan D’Souza; Treasurer: Priya Lobo; Cultural Secretary: Steffi Pereira.

The new committee expressed heartfelt gratitude and thanksgiving to the outgoing committee members — Keeth Noronha, Curran D’Souza, Milind Lobo, and Oliver Saldanha — for their dedicated service, leadership, and tireless efforts in strengthening the Konkani community in Germany.

The celebration was made even more memorable with a grand lunch prepared by many families, featuring 11 traditional South Canara dishes cooked to perfection, including flavorful curries, rice dishes, and ending with a deliciously sweet Jalebi and payasam. Each dish reflected authentic Indian taste and the love and effort of the families who prepared them.

Adding a special touch, an auction of fresh homegrown vegetables provided by Mercine and Simon Dias created excitement and laughter among attendees. The cultural event was beautifully hosted by Steffi Pereira, Nandan D’Souza, and Oliver Saldanha, while the best entertainer, our talented new DJ, Prajwal D’Sa, kept the festive mood alive with his vibrant melodies and lively beats.

The Monti Fest 2025 celebration by Konkanikutam e.V. Germany was not just a religious feast, but a day of faith, family, friendship, and tradition – truly embodying the Konkani spirit thousands of miles away from home.

Pictures and script by: Konkani Kutam Team Germany