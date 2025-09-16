Mangalorean Author Reshel Fernandes to be Honored with Veer Savarkar National Award

New Delhi: Ms. Reshel Bretny Fernandes, a distinguished author and orator hailing from Mangalore, is set to receive the prestigious Veer Savarkar National Award. This honor marks another significant milestone in her already impressive career, characterized by accomplishments at international, national, and regional levels.

The award will be conferred on September 24th at a ceremony held in the Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi. The event is organized by the Bhartiya Yuva Welfare Organisation, operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence and with support from other government ministries.

Ms. Fernandes, a prolific writer, is the author of four critically acclaimed books addressing significant topics. Her work has garnered considerable recognition, evidenced by the numerous awards she has received prior to this national honor.

The Veer Savarkar National Award ceremony is expected to be attended by Union Ministers and Ministers of State, who will be present to recognize and applaud the contributions of individuals deemed as “real heroes of India.” The award to Ms. Fernandes acknowledges her literary contributions and her role as an influential voice on important societal issues.