Monti Fest Celebrated with Great Pomp at St Lawrence Church, Bondel

Mangaluru : The Feast of the Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary, popularly known as “Monti Fest”, was celebrated with great solemnity at St Lawrence Church, Bondel. The festivities began at 7:30 am with the blessing of new paddy corns and the offering of flowers to the Infant Mary.

Rev. Fr. Andrew Leo D’Souza, the Parish Priest, led the prayer service, followed by a procession with the band and hymns in honor of Mother Mary. The solemn festal Holy Mass was presided over by Rev. Fr. Peter Gonsalves, with Rev. Fr. Andrew Leo D’Souza, Rev. Fr. William D’Souza, Rev. Fr. Arul Betharram, and Rev. Fr. Theo Pinto con-celebrating.

In his homily, Rev. Fr. William D’Souza reflected on the significance of the three important feasts celebrated: the Birth of Mother Mary, the New Corn Feast, and the Girl Child Feast. He highlighted Mother Mary’s life as a model of faith and sacrifice, the importance of sharing meals and expressing gratitude, and the need to protect, nurture, and uplift girls.