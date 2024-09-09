New Book on Konkani -Portuguese Linguistics Released

Kinnigoli: A Konkani book named “ Konkani Vananthlin Firngi Pana”, meaning Portuguese leaves in a Konkani Forest, Authored by Dr. Rudolph Joyer Noronha, was released on 8 September 2024 at Kinnigoli Church. This book lists nearly 400 Konkani words of Portuguese origin in a dialect used by Kanara Catholics. It assesses their meaning and significance while trying to understand the historical facts and situations leading to such linguistic exchange. Rev Fr Joachim Fernandes, Parish Priest of Kinnigoli church and a scholar of Sanskrit and Pali languages, released the book on the occasion. Mr William D’Souza, Vice President of the parish council, Assistant Parish priests, Sister Superior of Kinnigoli convent, and other Parish leaders were present.

Dr Rudolph Joyer Noronha, during his historical research, while trying to decipher Portuguese inscriptions with his basic Portuguese knowledge, discovered the fact that the roots of many Konkani words spoken by Mangalorean Catholics had a Portuguese origin. Upon further research, he could divide these words into 34 categories and attempt to assess the history of the community based on these findings. This unique book sheds new light on the Konkani Catholic history and the evolution of the Konkani language over the past four centuries.

For enquiries contact: 9844135668 (Book price is Rs 200.)



