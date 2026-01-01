Moodbidri: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies in Road Accident

Moodbidri: A 13-year-old boy tragically lost his life on Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a car near Maroor Hosangadi in Moodbidri. The incident, which authorities suspect involved negligent driving, has prompted a police investigation.

The victim has been identified as Zahair, the son of Nazir and a resident of Hosangadi. At the time of the incident, Zahair was a Class 7 student at a local school.

Preliminary reports from the Moodbidri Police indicate that the accident occurred as Zahair was walking along the roadside with his mother, en route to a nearby shop. A car approaching from the opposite direction reportedly veered towards them, resulting in Zahair being struck and sustaining critical injuries.

Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene, and Zahair was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Zahair succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The Moodbidri Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and have initiated a comprehensive investigation to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the accident. This includes examining potential factors such as the speed of the vehicle, road conditions, and any other relevant elements that may have contributed to the tragic outcome.