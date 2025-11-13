Moodbidri College Canteen Worker Murder Case: Accused Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

Mangaluru: The Second Additional District and Sessions Court in Mangaluru has delivered a verdict of life imprisonment for Chidananda Parashunaykar in connection with the murder of Chetan, a canteen worker, which transpired five years prior within a college canteen falling under the jurisdiction of the Moodbidri Police Station.

The court’s decision brings closure to a case that has lingered since the night of October 30, 2020. Both the deceased, Chetan, and the accused, Chidananda, were colleagues employed at the same college canteen. Investigations revealed that a dispute had arisen between the two men stemming from work-related disagreements.

According to the prosecution, on the night of the incident, Chidananda Parashunaykar unlawfully entered the staff rest room located on the Vidyagiri College premises. There, he attacked Chetan with an iron rod, inflicting grievous injuries. The situation escalated when Rajesh and Shankar intervened to rescue Chetan. Chidananda allegedly threatened Chetan with death, forcibly took his mobile phone, and subsequently fled the location.

Chetan, having sustained severe injuries from the assault, was immediately transported to a hospital for medical treatment. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, he succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, Rajesh Poojary filed a formal complaint, prompting the police to apprehend Chidananda. The accused was then presented before the court. Inspector B.S. Dinesh Kumar led the investigation, with assistance from Constable Kanthappa. Their efforts involved the examination of approximately 40 witnesses and the collection of substantial evidence, culminating in the filing of a comprehensive charge sheet against the accused.

Judge Jagadish presided over the case, ultimately convicting Chidananda and sentencing him to life imprisonment. The prosecution’s case was presented by Public Prosecutor Jyoti Naik, who successfully argued for the conviction of the accused based on the evidence presented. The verdict marks the end of a lengthy legal process and provides a measure of justice for the victim and his family.