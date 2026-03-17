Moodbidri: KSRTC Bus Collision Claims Life of Tempo Driver on Karkala-Moodbidri Highway

Moodbidri: A fatal collision occurred on the Karkala-Moodbidri Highway near Beluvai, resulting in the death of a mini goods tempo driver. The incident involved a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus and a tempo.

The deceased has been identified as Lester David D’Souza, a 30-year-old resident of Kelinje. D’Souza was reportedly driving the mini goods tempo when the collision took place.

Preliminary reports indicate that the KSRTC bus was en route from Moodbidri towards Karkala. Simultaneously, the mini goods tempo was traveling in the opposite direction towards Moodbidri when the two vehicles collided. The impact of the collision proved fatal for D’Souza, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local residents have voiced concerns regarding the increasing frequency of accidents in the area. These concerns are primarily attributed to ongoing road construction along the highway and the perceived inadequacy of traffic diversion measures. The residents claim that the current arrangements fail to provide sufficient guidance and safety for vehicles navigating the construction zones.

Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision. The investigation will aim to determine the precise cause of the accident and assess the validity of the residents’ concerns regarding the road works and traffic management.