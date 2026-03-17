Puttur: Tragic Accident Claims Life of Five-Year-Old Girl

Puttur: A tragic road accident at Kalleri near Uppinangady on Monday resulted in the death of a five-year-old girl and injuries to two others.

The incident occurred when a car collided with a two-wheeler on which the victims were travelling. According to preliminary reports, Ismail, a resident of Kodange in Tannirupantha, was en route from Kalleri towards Kuppetti on a two-wheeler. He was accompanied by his daughter, Sajira (33), and his granddaughter, Suhaira (5).

A car, driven by Shivaprasad, a native of Venur, was reportedly travelling in the opposite direction when the collision occurred. The impact of the collision resulted in critical injuries to young Suhaira, while her mother, Sajira, and grandfather, Ismail, also sustained injuries.

Emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene, and all three victims were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. Tragically, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Suhaira succumbed to her injuries late Monday night.

Local law enforcement has initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. A case has been officially registered at the Puttur Traffic Police Station, and authorities are gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses to determine the precise cause of the collision.