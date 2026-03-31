Moodbidri: Mother and Son Killed in Tragic Accident Near Petrol Pump

Moodbidri: A mother and her son were tragically killed in a road accident that occurred on Tuesday evening in the vicinity of a petrol pump in Moodbidri. The deceased have been identified as Prema and her son, Sheena, who were residents of Neeralke in Gantalkatte, Moodbidri taluk.

Preliminary reports indicate that the accident transpired as the mother and son were traveling on a motorcycle from Moodbidri in the direction of Gantalkatte. The two-wheeled vehicle they were riding is reported to have collided with the rear of a lorry that was parked along the roadside.

The impact of the collision resulted in the immediate death of Prema at the scene of the accident. Sheena, who sustained grievous injuries as a result of the impact, succumbed to his injuries while en route to a medical facility for treatment.

Local law enforcement authorities have registered a case regarding the accident. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is currently underway.