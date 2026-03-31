Sahyadri Athletic Team Secures Overall Championship for the Ninth Time at VTU Inter-Collegiate Meet

Mangaluru: The Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management Athletic Team has once again demonstrated its prowess, clinching the Overall Championship for the ninth time at the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) 27th Inter-Collegiate State-Level Athletic Championship. The event, held at KIT, Tiptur, from March 26th to 29th, 2026, saw Sahyadri amass a remarkable 140 points, solidifying their position as a dominant force in collegiate athletics.

The championship, a highly competitive and prestigious event, drew participation from 2,232 athletes representing 137 colleges across the state. Amidst this impressive field, Sahyadri’s athletes distinguished themselves with exceptional performances across various disciplines.

Mr. Pranay J. Shetty and Ms. Pallavi J S were individually recognized for their outstanding contributions, receiving the Best Athlete honors in the Men’s and Women’s sections, respectively. Their achievements underscored the team’s overall strength and individual talent.

Sahyadri’s dominance extended beyond the overall championship, as they also secured both the Men’s and Women’s Section Championships, earning 57 points in the Men’s category and 73 points in the Women’s category. Furthermore, the team showcased its versatility by securing second place in the March Past event.

Individual Achievements – Women’s Section:

Pranjali A: Gold Medal in Discus Throw & Shot-put

Pallavi J S: Gold Medal in Triple Jump & Long Jump

Saanvi Rai: Bronze Medal in 200 MTR

Veeksha V: Gold Medal in 10000 MTR & Silver Medal in 21km Half Marathon

Saniya Shetty: Gold Medal in 800 m & Silver Medal in 1500 MTR

Thanvi J R: Silver Medal in Pole Vault

Sparsha Rai: Bronze Medal in Javelin Throw

Vaishnvi Padasalgi: Gold Medal in 20 km walk race

Chashmitha D C: Bronze Medal in 20KM walk Race

Vineesha K: Silver Medal in Heptathlon & Bronze Medal in 400 MTR Hurdles

Sahithya K P: Bronze Medal in 400 MTR

Thrisha Shetty: Silver Medal in 10000 MTR

Deeksha N: Gold Medal in Pole Vault

4X100 MTR Relay: Silver Medal (Pallavi J, Aamna, Vineesha K, Sahithya K)

4X400 MTR Relay: Gold Medal (Saanvi Rai, Thrisha Shetty, Vibha B K, Saniya Shetty)

Individual Achievements – Men’s Section:

Pranay J Shetty: Gold Medal in 100 & 200 MTR

Yashash: Silver Medal in 200 MTR

Prajwal: Gold Medal in 110 MTR Hurdles & Bronze Medal in 400 MTR Hurdles

Manvith U: Gold Medal in 400 MTR & Silver Medal in 800 MTR

Rithesh Shetty: Bronze Medal in Pole Vault

Pravith: Gold Medal in 20 km walk race

Hithesh B S: Silver Medal in 20 km walk race

Guruprasad: Bronze Medal in 10000 MTR

4X400 MTR Relay: Gold Medal (Prajwal, Manvith K S, Guruprasad, Manvith U)

4X100 MTR Relay: Gold Medal (Pravith, C K Preran, Nihal S Kumar, Pranay J Shetty)

4X400 MTR Mixed Relay: Gold Medal (Prajwal, Manvith K S, Saniya Shetty, Saanvi Rai)

The Sahyadri Athletic Team’s exceptional performance at the VTU Athletics meet, marked by broken records and a total of 140 points, underscores their commitment to athletic excellence and solidifies their legacy within the VTU athletic community.