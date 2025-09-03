Moodbidri Police Initiate Investigation into Constable for Alleged Harassment of Complainant

Moodbidri: The Moodbidri police department has launched a formal investigation into allegations of harassment leveled against a police constable stationed at the Moodbidri police station. The allegations stem from a complaint filed by a woman who had previously sought assistance from the department regarding a domestic matter.

According to official reports, the incident originated on August 23rd when a married woman, residing within the jurisdiction of the Moodbidri police station near Todaru, submitted a written complaint concerning a domestic dispute. Police Inspector Sandesh subsequently summoned the woman and her husband to the station to address the matter. Following a facilitated discussion, the issue was reportedly resolved.

However, allegations have since emerged indicating that Constable Shantappa, a member of the 2020 batch from Koppal district currently serving at the Moodbidri police station, improperly acquired the woman’s mobile phone number from a copy of her initial complaint. Between August 25th and September 1st, Constable Shantappa is accused of engaging in repeated contact with the woman via text messages and phone calls. During these communications, he allegedly employed obscene language and solicited her to meet with him.

On the evening of September 1st, the woman, accompanied by her brother, returned to the Moodbidri police station to formally lodge a complaint against Constable Shantappa. She presented corroborating evidence, including call recordings and a detailed call list, to substantiate her accusations of harassment and misconduct.

Recognizing the gravity of the allegations, Moodbidri Police Inspector Sandesh P.G. obtained authorization from Mangalore North Sub-Division Police Deputy Commissioner Shrikant to commence a formal case against Constable Shantappa.

In response to these serious allegations, Mangalore Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar has issued an order suspending Constable Shantappa from his official duties, pending the outcome of the investigation. The inquiry into the matter is being led by ACP Shrikant of the Mangalore North Police Sub-Division, who will oversee a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the alleged misconduct.

Authorities have affirmed their unwavering commitment to conducting a thorough and transparent investigation and ensuring that appropriate disciplinary and legal action is taken based on the findings.