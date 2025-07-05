Moodbidri Police Investigate Hindu Jagarana Vedike Leader Following Discovery of Obscene Videos

Moodbidri: A formal investigation is underway at the Moodbidri police station following the discovery of approximately 50 obscene videos on the mobile phone of a local leader affiliated with the Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV). The individual in question has been identified as Samith Raj Dharegudde, a prominent figure within the organization.

The investigation was initiated following a directive from Mangalore City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy, instructing the Moodbidri police to further examine a prior case involving Mr. Samith Raj. The initial case stems from an incident in 2024, wherein Mr. Samith Raj allegedly pressured a private bus owner to provide ₹5 lakh in compensation to Sumitra and her daughter, Sanvi, who sustained injuries in a traffic accident involving a private bus and a two-wheeler on National Highway 169 near Mijar in Moodbidri Taluk. Subsequently, the bus owner filed a complaint with the Moodbidri police, accusing Mr. Samith Raj of extortion and intimidation.

On June 26, Moodbidri Police Inspector Sandesh P.G. apprehended Mr. Samith Raj in connection with the ongoing investigation. During the arrest, Mr. Samith’s mobile phone was confiscated and subsequently submitted to the Cen Lab at the Mangalore Police Commissioner’s office for forensic analysis.

According to police reports, the data retrieved from Mr. Samith’s mobile phone contained approximately 40 to 50 obscene videos. These videos purportedly depict Mr. Samith Raj with a woman and also include content downloaded from various websites.

Based on these findings, Police Inspector Sandesh P.G. filed a formal complaint, leading to the registration of a new case against Mr. Samith. The complaint alleges that Mr. Samith’s possession of such material and the potential for its dissemination pose a significant threat to public order and tranquility. Authorities are concerned that the accused may broadcast these video clips or transmit them to others, thereby disrupting the peace and harmony of the community.

The Moodbidri police are continuing their investigation into the matter, with a focus on determining the origin and intended use of the videos, as well as assessing the potential ramifications for public safety.