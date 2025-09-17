Moodbidri: Student Dies After Slipping During Trekking

Moodbidri: A student tragically died in an accident on Wednesday morning after slipping during a trekking expedition near Konajekallu Gudda, located near Moodbidri.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj N. (22), son of Gopalakrishna Bhat, a resident of Bettampady Naduvadka in Irde village, Puttur Taluk.

Reports indicate that Manoj, along with Karthik (22), a final-year CA student from Adoor, Kerala, embarked on a trekking trip on Wednesday morning. During the trek, Manoj reportedly slipped and fell, sustaining severe injuries that resulted in his immediate death at the scene.