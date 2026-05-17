Mosques, khanqahs, imambaras should be used as centres of social reform, says Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Srinagar: Kashmir’s chief Islamic cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday called for mosques, khanqahs, and imambaras to be used as centres of social reform and unity.

Addressing a religious function here, he said that places of worship must guide society towards moral revival, collective responsibility and protection of identity, culture, and values.

Mirwaiz Umar said that mosques, khanqahs and imambaras are not only places for offering prayers, but historically have served as vibrant centres of reform, learning, guidance and social transformation. He said throughout Islamic history, these institutions played a pivotal role in shaping moral consciousness, strengthening communal harmony and addressing the social and ethical challenges confronting society.

He said that in the present times, when society faces growing political, moral, social, and cultural challenges, there is an urgent need to revive the true role of these centres of worship.

The Mirwaiz said that issues such as moral decline, domestic discord, increasing materialism, and the weakening of family and community bonds require collective introspection and sustained social engagement.

“Our mosques, khanqahs and imambaras must become centres for initiating positive change and reform within society. They should guide the younger generation, spread awareness, strengthen moral values and help address the problems affecting our people,” he said.

He added that Kashmir’s religious and spiritual institutions have historically nurtured values of coexistence, tolerance, spirituality, and social responsibility, and these traditions must be preserved and strengthened.

“We have to strive to safeguard our religious identity, our culture, our language, our moral values, and our spiritual heritage. These institutions have always acted as centres of guidance and reform and must continue to play that role with renewed commitment,” he said.

Referring to the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet, the Mirwaiz said that the life and teachings of the Prophet are not merely to be commemorated through gatherings and speeches, but must be reflected in individual conduct and collective social behaviour. He said the Prophet established a society based on justice, compassion, honesty, accountability and service to humanity, and Muslims must strive to embody these principles in contemporary life.