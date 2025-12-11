MP Brijesh Chowta Addresses ECHS Reimbursement Delays in Lok Sabha, Advocates for Veteran Healthcare

New Delhi: Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Brijesh Chowta brought the critical issue of delayed medical bill settlements under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) to the forefront of parliamentary discussion during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha today. Chowta, drawing on his background as a military officer, articulated the challenges faced by ex-servicemen and their families due to private hospitals withdrawing from the scheme as a result of protracted reimbursement delays.

“As a Fauji and now a Member of Parliament, it was my duty to raise this issue, knowing our PM Modi-led government’s commitment to the welfare of our Fauj, our Faujis and their families, whether serving or veteran,” stated Captain Chowta, underscoring the government’s stated dedication to military personnel and their dependents. He expressed confidence that the Ministry would address the issue with expediency.

During his submission, MP Chowta highlighted the specific difficulties encountered in Kodagu (Coorg), a district renowned for its significant military contributions. He noted that the lack of ECHS-empanelled private hospitals in the region forces elderly veterans to undertake arduous journeys of 100–150 km through challenging hilly terrain to access even fundamental medical services. This situation, he argued, is symptomatic of a broader nationwide trend, where reimbursement delays have rendered ECHS empanelment untenable for numerous hospitals.

Captain Chowta stressed the extensive reach of the ECHS, which provides healthcare services to over one crore beneficiaries annually. He asserted that the establishment of a dependable and time-bound settlement mechanism is paramount to ensuring that veterans maintain uninterrupted access to necessary healthcare. The current delays, he implied, undermine the very purpose of the scheme.

In light of these challenges, MP Chowta appealed to the Defence Ministry to implement a streamlined and time-bound reimbursement system. The objective of this system, he explained, would be to restore confidence among hospitals in the viability of the scheme and to guarantee that veterans receive the continuous and comprehensive care they deserve. His intervention seeks to prompt decisive action to resolve the ongoing issues and uphold the healthcare rights of India’s ex-servicemen.