MP Cabinet approves 50-bedded Ayush hospitals in 12 districts

Bhopal: In a major push towards promoting traditional Indian systems of medicine, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to establish 50-bedded Ayush hospitals in 12 districts across the state.

The cabinet, in its meeting, approved the creation of 373 permanent posts and 806 on-call manpower positions to ensure smooth operations of these new Ayurvedic and integrated healthcare facilities.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, addressing mediapersons after the cabinet meeting, announced that the new hospitals will come up in Bhopal, Balaghat, Panna, Sheopur, Guna, Amarkantak (Anuppur district), Shujalpur (Shajapur district), Indore, Mandleshwar (Khargone district), Narsinghpur, Bhind, Sehore, and Barwani. Barwani district already operates a 30-bedded Ayush hospital, which will now be upgraded under the expansion plan.

The initiative aims to provide accessible, holistic treatment options based on Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (Ayush) systems, particularly in underserved areas.

The creation of 373 regular posts, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, and support staff, will entail an annual financial burden of Rs 25.97 crore on the state exchequer.

Meanwhile, the 806 on-call manpower services, designed for flexible and emergency support, will be fully funded by the Central government’s National Ayush Mission, incurring no additional cost to the state.

“This decision will significantly promote Ayurvedic treatment and traditional healing practices across Madhya Pradesh. The state already has Ayush hospitals in 21 districts,” Shukla emphasised.

“These hospitals will offer affordable, preventive, and curative care, reducing reliance on allopathic medicine for many ailments while creating employment opportunities for Ayush professionals,” he said,

The move aligns with the Centre’s broader vision under the National Ayush Mission to integrate traditional medicine into mainstream healthcare.

It comes at a time when public interest in natural, immunity-boosting therapies has surged.

The government has directed the Ayush Department to fast-track land allocation, infrastructure development, and recruitment processes.

Once operational, these facilities are expected to benefit lakhs of residents by bringing specialised Ayush services closer to home, fostering wellness and preserving India’s ancient medical heritage.

This expansion adds to Madhya Pradesh’s ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, building on previous approvals for Ayurvedic colleges and integrated wings in district hospitals.