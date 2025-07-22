MP Captain Brijesh Chowta Seeks ‘Rani Abbakka Maritime University’ From Centre

New Delhi: Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta, on Tuesday, met the Secretary of the Ministry of Ports and Shipping, Shri T K Ramachandran, and urged for the establishment of a Maritime University in Mangalore, Karnataka.

The said university, he proposed, be named after Rani Abbakka as a tribute to the warrior queen who fought valiantly in safeguarding the coast of Bharat.

“The Rani Abbakka Maritime University will both pay homage to an iconic national figure as well as create a future-ready workforce trained in marine engineering, maritime law, port and terminal management, and maritime informatics,” said Captain Chowta.

In a letter seeking the same, he highlighted that the establishment of the university aligns with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision and the nation’s strategic goal to emerge as a global maritime hub. Drawing attention to Mangaluru’s geographic advantages, historical significance, and proximity to major ports and educational institutions, Captain Brijesh Chowta said it would hence make it an ideal location for such an institution.

He proposed that the university offer a wide range of programs, including B.Tech, B.Sc, BBA, M.Tech, MBA, M.Sc, and diplomas, catering to the skill development, research, and policy innovation needs of India’s maritime advancement.

The proposal also seeks the active participation of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), which is celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year, in commissioning a Detailed Project Report (DPR). Among the specific requests made to the Ministry are:

– Constitution of an expert committee to develop the university framework;

– Commissioning of DPR by NMPA;

– Initiation of inter-ministerial consultations for stakeholder alignment.

