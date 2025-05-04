MP, Chhattisgarh continue to experience turbulent weather; rain, thunderstorm, lightning in several districts

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh continue to face extreme weather conditions as thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds wreak havoc across multiple districts.

The Meteorological Department has issued alerts for several regions, warning of high-speed winds and hailstorms.

The turbulent spell of storms, heavy rain, and hailstorms continues to grip Madhya Pradesh.

A weather alert remains in effect across 45 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, and Jabalpur. The relentless downpour, accompanied by thunder and fierce winds, has drenched Bhopal, Indore, and Khandwa, with Indore experiencing an especially intense deluge since 5 p.m.

According to local weather department, heavy rainfall and drizzle across the state accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning continues to affect multiple regions, including Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Maihar, and Pandhurna.

These weather conditions have led to waterlogging in several areas, disrupting daily activities.

The weather department has predicted rainfall or drizzle, with thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur in the districts including Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat and Pandhurna. These districts have already experienced intense thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning strikes. Wind speeds reaching 50-60 km per hour are expected at isolated places of all these districts.

Hailstorms have also been reported in these areas, adding to the damage risks. While storms with moderate gusts at 40-50 km per hour is likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, and Maihar. The weather department predicted scattered rainfall at select locations in Sehore, Ujjain, Dewas, and Shajapur. These districts will experience isolated showers.

According to experts, weather patterns to three cyclonic circulations and two atmospheric troughs traversing the region. These factors are expected to sustain the current conditions, with storms and rainfall likely to persist across the state until May 7.

In Bardwaha village of Chhatarpur, according to reports, the raging tempest led to the collapse of a long-defunct BSNL tower on Saturday evening. Further south, nature unleashed its fury in Pipalhela village of Rajgarh, where a bolt of lightning struck a tree late on Saturday night. The tree ignited instantly, reduced to ashes by the storm’s intensity.

Villagers acted swiftly, dousing the flames with water to prevent the fire from spreading, reports said. The Meteorological Department forecasts the continuation of these volatile conditions over the next few days. Bhopal, in particular, is bracing for a dust storm, similar to the one that shrouded the city on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh remains in the grip of shifting weather due to the effects of a Western Disturbance. For the past several days, evenings have heralded strong winds and rainfall, with Saturday witnessing widespread showers and hailstorms in various locations. Wind speeds surged between 50 and 60 kilometres per hour.

Tragically, a teacher lost his life to a lightning strike in Surguja, further underscoring the severity of the conditions. The meteorological outlook suggests little relief for the state, with the turbulent weather expected to persist until May 6.

Sunday’s forecast of Chhattisgarh weather department suggested cloudy skies, sporadic showers, and thunderstorms, with daytime temperatures reaching 39 degrees Celsius and night-time temperatures dipping to around 23 degrees.

In Raipur, sudden weather shifts on Saturday afternoon ushered in intense winds, rain, and localised hailstorms, cooling the atmosphere by nightfall. In the past 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was recorded at many places.

The maximum temperature in the Raipur division was below normal, and in the remaining divisions, it was appreciably below normal.

The highest maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bilaspur, and the lowest minimum temperature of 18.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Pendra.

Storm-driven rains continued to lash the Bilaspur division, with hailstorms striking Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, reinforcing the unpredictable nature of this weather spell.

Authorities remain vigilant as residents brace for further atmospheric disturbances.