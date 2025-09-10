MP CM to engage in dialogue with investors in Kolkata today

Bhopal: To attract investment and set up new industries in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will hold a meeting with top industrialists in Kolkata on Wednesday.

He will engage in detailed discussions on potential investment opportunities and business partnerships across key sectors, including textiles, apparel, Information Technology, Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), manufacturing, food processing and renewable energy.

Before leaving for Kolkata early morning, Chief Minister Yadav said that, embracing the vision of ‘reform, perform and transform’, Madhya Pradesh is set to become a destination for investment with its youthful energy and industry-friendly policy.

“In this series, today I will engage in dialogue with investors at an interactive session on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh at a hotel in Kolkata,” Chief Minister Yadav wrote on X.

During the interactive session in Kolkata, special emphasis will be given to investment opportunities at ‘PM Mitra Park’, which is being set up in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, close to Indore.

PM-MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Parks are a government initiative to strengthen the textile industry by creating integrated, large-scale industrial infrastructure. These parks aim to attract investments, generate employment, and enhance export potential by housing the entire textile value chain at one location.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of this mega project on September 17, the Chief Minister had announced earlier on Monday.

The state government stated that, during the meeting, investors will also be briefed on investment-ready projects, integrated land banks, industrial corridors, plug-and-play infrastructure, and 18 newly implemented investment policies.

The session will showcase Madhya Pradesh’s investor-friendly environment and strong infrastructure under the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ initiative.

A film titled ‘Infinite Possibilities in Madhya Pradesh’ will be screened during the event, showcasing the state’s industrial progress, world-class infrastructure, and investment-friendly ecosystem.

The film aims to familiarise the industry with the opportunities and benefits available for investment in Madhya Pradesh.

Principal Secretary of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Raghavendra Kumar Singh, will deliver a detailed presentation to investors, providing information on investment-ready projects, opportunities in industrial areas and policy incentives.