MP: NHAI secures wildlife clearance for Betul-Khandwa-Deshgaon Highway ​

Bhopal: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has received crucial wildlife clearance for the Betul–Khandwa–Deshgaon (Package-I) project, paving the way for enhanced connectivity in central India while prioritising ecological safeguards in a sensitive tiger corridor.

The 125-km stretch, traversing forest areas under the Betul (North and South) and Khandwa Forest Divisions, involves the diversion of approximately 167 hectares of forest land. ​

The alignment passes through the ecologically vital Satpura–Melghat Tiger Corridor, with two critical tiger movement zones identified—3.21 km in the Betul (West) Forest Division and 3.28 km in the Khandwa Forest Division. Approval under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, was mandatory due to the region’s sensitivity.​

The proposal was first recommended by the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL), chaired by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, on September 26, 2025. ​

It then received the final nod from the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL), chaired by the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, during its 90th meeting held in Dehradun on March 21, 2026. ​

NHAI has embedded robust eco-sensitive features into the project design to minimise impact on wildlife. The corridor comprises 54.62 km of brownfield development, 44.99 km of greenfield stretches, and 25.49 km of realignment. ​

To facilitate safe animal passage, seven animal underpasses will be constructed specifically for the Satpura–Melghat Tiger Corridor. ​

Additionally, 10 major and 57 minor bridges will preserve natural drainage patterns. Key conservation measures include a 2.6-km elevated corridor and 4.5 km of sound and noise barriers in sensitive zones. ​

Upon completion, about 1.69 hectares of the existing carriageway will be repurposed for wildlife movement. NHAI will also deposit Rs 1 crore with the Field Director of Satpura Tiger Reserve for conservation activities. ​

The authority has committed to full compliance with Net Present Value (NPV), Compensatory Afforestation (CA), and an approved Wildlife Conservation Plan. ​

A comprehensive monitoring mechanism will track wildlife movements during both construction and operational phases. ​

The total investment earmarked for wildlife safety and conservation stands at approximately Rs 104.442 crore, reflecting NHAI’s balanced approach to infrastructure and environment. ​

The project is being developed as a 2-lane highway with about 45 km of bypasses to ease traffic through populated areas. ​

It is expected to raise average vehicle speeds to around 70 kmph (with design speeds of 100 kmph in flat terrain and 65 kmph in forests), cutting travel time between Betul and Khandwa by nearly 2 hours and 25 minutes. ​

This will boost safety, reduce fuel consumption, lower operating costs, and decrease carbon emissions, while significantly improving connectivity to tribal and remote regions. ​

Officials described the clearance as a model for sustainable highway development, demonstrating that modern infrastructure can harmoniously coexist with wildlife conservation. ​

Once completed, the corridor is set to spur socio-economic growth across the region by enhancing passenger and freight movement.