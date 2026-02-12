MP para swimmer Satendra Lohiya scripts history by crossing Cook Strait; CM Mohan Yadav congratulates

Gwalior: Satendra Singh Lohiya, an international para swimmer from Madhya Pradesh, has created history by successfully crossing New Zealand’s Cook Strait, one of the world’s most challenging open-water sea channels.

With this feat, Padma Shri awardee (2024) Lohiya became the first para swimmer from Asia to conquer the Cook Strait, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday while congratulating him on the achievement.

Expressing his delight, the Chief Minister described the accomplishment as a proud moment for both the nation and Madhya Pradesh.

“Padma Shri and Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awardee, Madhya Pradesh’s international para swimmer Satendra Singh Lohiya, has created history by successfully crossing New Zealand’s Cook Strait, one of the toughest sea channels in the world,” Yadav wrote on X.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him on this extraordinary feat. This proud moment for the nation and for Madhya Pradesh reflects his indomitable spirit and unwavering determination, which will continue to inspire generations,” he added.

The 38-year-old para swimmer, who has limited mobility in both legs, has achieved several notable milestones in his career. Among them is completing a 33-km swim circuit in Mumbai in 5 hours and 42 minutes.

A resident of Gata village in Bhind district under the Gwalior-Chambal division of Madhya Pradesh, Lohiya earlier scripted history in 2018 by crossing the 36-km English Channel as part of a team. In 2019, he went on to complete the Catalina Channel in the United States.

He completed the English Channel swim in 12 hours and 26 minutes. For his achievements, he received the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award in 2020 and has stated that he was the first para-athlete to receive the honour.

Lohiya was also conferred the Vikram Award, Madhya Pradesh’s highest state-level sports honour, in 2014.

In 2021, he received the National Award for Best Sportsperson. In recognition of his contribution to sports, he was conferred the Padma Shri in 2024.