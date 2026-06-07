MP teen battles for life after ‘stalker’ attacks with axe, throws her off roof

Gwalior: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with an axe in her house in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district by a youth, who had been stalking and harassing her, and then thrown off the roof, leaving her battling for her life at a hospital in Gwalior.

Police have reportedly arrested the accused.

According to the victim’s mother, the girl was alone at their house on Friday. “As soon as the boy entered the house and started harassing her, she went to the terrace. The boy followed her. He pulled her hair and attacked her with an axe,” she told IANS.

The mother added that the locals in the area witnessed the incident, and when they tried to help the victim, the accused threatened to attack them too. “Later, he tied her with a rope and attempted to hang her, before throwing her from the roof. My daughter was almost half dead,” she said.

She mentioned that the accused used to stalk and harass the teenager. “We had tried to make him understand multiple times, but were threatened by him.”

The victim’s father added that she was attacked for refusing the advances of the accused.

“The accused tried to flee from the village but was caught by my elder brother,” he said.

The father said that the accused, along with three of his family members, had been arrested by police.

Local resident Rahul said: “We are standing by the victim’s family and have demanded Rs. 40 lakh compensation and a government job from the Chief Minister. Bulldozer action should be taken against the accused and his family.”

Claiming that the victim is not receiving proper treatment at the Trauma Centre, he appealed to the government to shift the teenager to a private hospital.

Dr Aditya Tiwari, ICU In-charge at Trauma Centre, JAH, where the victim is undergoing treatment, said: “We have been told that she was attacked due to a previous enmity. Her condition is critical yet stable, and I can’t comment further. She has fractures in her jaw and hip. We are hopeful that we will save her.”