MP: Two charred to death as car erupts in flames after crashing into electric pole

Bhopal: Two persons were charred to death in a car they were travelling in when it lost control and crashed into an electric pole in Madhya Pradesh’s Dabra district.

The devastating accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday near the “Arru T-junction” on National Highway-44 in the district. The victims were returning from a marriage function, and the collision triggered a massive fire that engulfed the moving vehicle within moments, leaving two occupants trapped inside while a third passenger miraculously survived, police officials said.

The victims, according to police officials, had travelled to Gwalior to attend a friend’s wedding and were returning home to Bamor Kalan in Shivpuri when tragedy struck around 2:00 a.m.

The impact of the crash was so severe that the car instantly caught fire, reducing it to ashes in a matter of minutes, said the police officials.

Witnesses and officials noted that the blaze was so intense that the occupants had no chance to escape, leading to the horrific deaths of two young men.

The car also contained unused firecrackers, which the occupants had taken with them to use at the marriage.

The deceased have been identified as Awadhesh Vishwakarma and Ramji Soni.

Ramji Soni, who owned the ill-fated car, perished alongside his friend in the inferno. Their sudden and shocking deaths have sent waves of grief across the region, particularly among their families and communities.

The third occupant, Chandraprakash Soni, managed to escape the burning vehicle and survived the accident, a stroke of fortune amid the devastation.

Police officials said that only the skeletons of the car and the victims remained.

Forensic experts have been sent to investigate the incident. The incident has left locals shaken, with many describing the sight of the blazing car as terrifying. Authorities rushed to the scene, but the ferocity of the fire made rescue efforts nearly impossible.