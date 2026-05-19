Mr. Cletus Lobo Elected President of Episcopal City Varado, Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh

Mangalore: Mr. Cletus Lobo has been elected President of Episcopal City Varado of the Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh (R.). The election took place on May 13, 2026. This marks a major leadership transition for the organization. The Catholic Sabha plays a vital role in the Mangalore Pradesh Catholic community.

Mrs. Jacintha Lobo will serve as Secretary, supporting the President and Varados. Mr. Steven Rodrigues has been elected Treasurer, managing the organization’s finances.

The newly elected leadership team also includes former President Mrs. Ida Furtado, who will continue to contribute her experience and expertise as a member. In addition to Mrs. Furtado, seven other members have been elected to fill the remaining positions within the Varado, forming a diverse and capable governing body.

Rev. Fr. John Vas, the appointed Spiritual Director, will provide guidance and mentorship to the Varado, ensuring its activities remain aligned with the spiritual values and principles of the Catholic Sabha. His role will be crucial in fostering a sense of unity and purpose within the organization.

Mr. Stany Lobo, representing the Central Committee of the Catholic Sabha, attended the election as an observer. He presided over the official handing-over ceremony, symbolizing the transfer of leadership and responsibility to the newly elected team. The ceremony was conducted in the presence of the members of the zone, further emphasizing the collaborative nature of the Catholic Sabha’s structure.

The election of Mr. Cletus Lobo and his team signals a new chapter for the Episcopal City Varado. The organization is poised to continue its work in serving the Catholic community, promoting social justice, and fostering spiritual growth under its leadership.