Cow’s Head Discovered on Sacred Riverbank in Udupi, Ignites Outcry Among Hindu Organizations

Shirva: A shocking discovery has sent ripples of concern and outrage through the community of Shirva, Kapu taluk, Udupi district, following the unearthing of a severed cow’s head on the banks of the revered Papanashini River at Kallattu. The incident, reported within the jurisdiction of the Shirva Police Station, prompted strong condemnation from residents and prominent Hindu organizations demanding swift and decisive action against the perpetrators.

The gruesome find was made in a secluded stretch along the Papanashini River, a site deeply significant to devotees who frequent the area for ritualistic baths. Temples, including the esteemed Shirva Vishnumurthy Temple, are among those whose congregants utilize this stretch of the river, further compounding the sacrilegious nature of the act in the eyes of the community. Upon receiving notification of the incident, local Hindu activists promptly converged at the scene, vocalizing their profound anger and distress over what they unequivocally assert to be a deliberate act of desecration.

Representatives from various Hindu organizations, including the Hindu Jagarana Vedike and the Vishva Hindu Parishad, were present at the site, articulating their collective demand for the immediate identification and apprehension of those responsible. They issued a stern warning, indicating that failure to trace and arrest the culprits without delay would lead to widespread and vigorous protests. The sentiment among these organizations is that the placement of the cow’s remains at such a hallowed location constitutes a direct affront to their religious beliefs and cultural practices.

In response to the alarming discovery, officials from the Shirva Police Station, accompanied by personnel from the Animal Husbandry Department, promptly arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough inspection. A formal ‘mahazar’ (spot inspection report) was meticulously prepared in their presence, documenting the details of the incident.

The Shirva Police Station has since initiated a comprehensive investigation into the matter. Their primary objective is to ascertain the identities of the individuals responsible for this reprehensible act and to ensure that they are brought to justice under the full extent of the law. The local administration and law enforcement agencies are under considerable pressure to resolve this case swiftly, as the community awaits further developments with a heightened sense of vigilance and expectation. This incident highlights the deep cultural and religious reverence for cattle within the Hindu faith and the community’s unwavering commitment to upholding the sanctity of their sacred sites.