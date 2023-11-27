MRPL Celebrates Constitution Day

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) observed Constitution Day on 22nd November 2023 at the Training Centre. The significance of Constitution Day was elaborated by Al Rafeeq Moideen, CGM (Legal). Rule of law has been established in our country through Constitution and the Constitution enshrines the rights of the citizens of this country.

Shri Sanjay Varma, Managing Director encouraged everyone to read the preamble on the digital platform www.mygov.in and to imbibe its true spirit.

He remembered the sculptor of our Constitution, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, making a respectful note about the efforts put in by the Constitution committee to ensure a fair and robust Constitution for our nation. He also said that Constitution Day is an opportunity for us to deepen our knowledge of the Constitution and grow into better citizens of the country.

Hon’ble Justice P N Desai, Retired High Court Judge was the Chief Guest of the programme. He expressed his happiness over the range of activities conducted by MRPL as part of the Constitution Day. He commended MRPL for having an inspirational theme song “Chuenge hum Aasmaan” as he felt, it calls upon the employees to reach out to the skies in pursuit of excellence.

He said that the Preamble of the Constitution should remind us of our responsibilities on a day-to-day basis. He added that it should become a means for us to strive for excellence in our role and leave a mark.

He respectfully reminisced about the sacrifices made by our forefathers to earn freedom for our country and highlighted the vision of the members of the drafting committee.

Justice Desai explained that the Indian Constitution has borrowed good concepts from many countries and its strength has enabled it to withstand the test of time.

He added that the Constitution is the soul of our democracy and Constitution Day is a festival. He explained each word of the preamble and described it as the North Star that shows us the path.

Shri Ganesh S Bhat, IFS, CVO was among the dignitaries present on the occasion. Mr Praful Mohan, DGM – Legal proposed the Vote of thanks, and Ms Kavitha from Legal compered the event. Prizes were distributed to winners of different competitions held during the week.