Yenepoya Dental College Celebrates 27th Graduation Day

Mangaluru: On 24th November 2023 Friday, Yenepoya Dental College organized the 27th Graduation Day Ceremony at the Yendurance Zone, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) campus.

Dr Dilip G Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor of Mangalore Campus, MAHE was the Chief Guest, Dr C V Pradeep, Former Principal Of Pariyaram Dental College & Dr Akhter Husain, Former Dean Of Yenepoya Dental College were the Guests Of Honour. Dr Hasan Sarfaraz, Vice Principal, welcomed the gathering. Dr Sham S Bhat, Dean-Faculty Of Dentistry introduced the Chief Guest. Principal Dr Laxmikanth Chatra presided over the ceremony. The Heads of all the Departments were present on the dais.

The Best Outgoing Student – gold medal for overall proficiency was awarded to Dr Ann Maria Ajoy. Dr Mohammed Zahid, Convener, proposed the vote of thanks. Dr Mallika S. Shetty was the Master of Ceremony for the day. Approximately 1000 people attended this program.