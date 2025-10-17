MRPL Concludes Vigilance Awareness Week, Reinforcing Commitment to Ethical Governance

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) recently concluded its observance of Vigilance Awareness Week with a valedictory function held in collaboration with the Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management, Bondel, Mangaluru. The week-long initiative underscored MRPL’s commitment to promoting a corruption-free society by fostering integrity, transparency, and accountability among citizens.

The valedictory function served as a platform to recognize and celebrate the efforts made during the week to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of corruption and the importance of ethical conduct in all spheres of life. Mr. Ganesh Bhat, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of MRPL, delivered a keynote address, emphasizing the crucial role of individual responsibility in building a corruption-free society. He stressed that instilling awareness from an early age is paramount, and the youth must be actively involved in shaping a transparent and ethical social environment.

Mr. Bhat also highlighted MRPL’s longstanding commitment to supporting various social and educational initiatives since its inception, underscoring the company’s broader dedication to societal well-being beyond its core business operations.

Throughout Vigilance Awareness Week, MRPL organized a series of competitions designed to engage students and encourage them to reflect on the values of integrity and ethical behavior. The winners of these competitions were felicitated during the valedictory function, recognizing their contributions to promoting awareness and understanding of vigilance principles.

The valedictory program was attended by a distinguished gathering of officials from MRPL, including Mr. Keshav Kumar, General Manager (Vigilance), Mr. Rakesh Lobo, Mr. Jimmy Jaising Malik, Ms. Lakshmi K, Mr. Jayesh Govind, and Mr. Partha Pratim Goswami. Representing the Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management were Mr. Manel Annappa Nayak, Ms. Mulli Chaudhary, Principal of the college, along with faculty members and participating students.

The successful completion of Vigilance Awareness Week reaffirms MRPL’s unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of ethical conduct and promoting a culture of integrity within the organization and the wider community. By actively engaging citizens and fostering a sense of collective responsibility, MRPL aims to contribute significantly to building a more transparent and corruption-free society.