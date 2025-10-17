Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hosts RGUHS Mangalore Zone Cricket Tournament 2025-26

Deralakatte: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College (FMHMC), Deralakatte, successfully hosted the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) Mangalore Zone Cricket Tournament 2025-26 on October 17th and 21st, 2025. The tournament brought together ten teams from various medical institutions within the RGUHS Mangalore zone, showcasing sporting talent and fostering camaraderie.

The inaugural program commenced on October 17th at the Father Muller Stadium with an invocation rendered by Miss Shreya and her team. Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMHMC, officially inaugurated the tournament. Rev. Fr. Donald Nilesh Crasta, Administrator of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, extended a formal welcome to the chief guest and the assembled gathering.

Mr. Mohammad Ibrahim, Head Coach of the Indian National Blind Cricket Team, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his inaugural address, Mr. Ibrahim expressed his pleasure at officiating matches at the Fr. Muller Ground, commending the conducive atmosphere and well-maintained infrastructure. He underscored the importance of “Intent” and “Sacrifice” as pivotal elements for achieving success, emphasizing the need for consistency, dedication, and punctuality. He concluded by extending his best wishes to all participating teams.

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, in his presidential address, inspired the students and players with the proverb, “Work while you work, play while you play — this is the way to be cheerful and gay.” He elaborated on the proverb’s deeper meaning, asserting that genuine success and happiness stem from unwavering attention and dedication to every endeavor. He reminded the gathering that discipline, time management, and mindfulness are the cornerstones of a well-rounded and fulfilling life.

Mr. Nikhil Samuel, Sports Secretary of the Student Council, delivered the vote of thanks on behalf of the institution. The formal inaugural function concluded with the singing of the Institution Anthem.

The event was attended by a number of dignitaries, including Dr. Jeeno Jose, Sports Co-ordinator; members of the Sports Committee; Dr. Vilma Meera D’Souza, Vice Principal; Dr. Girish Navada, Medical Superintendent; Rev Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Administrator; Rev Fr Rohan Dais; Dr. Satish S, Principal of FMCOPS; Mr. Chennakeshava M.G, Physical Education Instructor, FMHMC; Physical Education Directors from other colleges; faculty members; Student Council members; and students.

FMHMC provided comprehensive logistical and manpower support for the mega event. Following the formal inauguration, dignitaries were escorted to the stadium to participate in an inaugural game, officially declaring the tournament open. Ms. Kristal Fernandes and Ms. Sophiya served as the comperes for the inaugural ceremony.