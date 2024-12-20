MRPL Distributes 64 ECG Machines to Strengthen Primary Healthcare in Dakshina Kannada

Mangalore: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), in collaboration with CAD Foundation Trust, has taken a significant step to enhance primary healthcare services in Dakshina Kannada district. As part of this initiative, 64 ECG machines were distributed to Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Namma Clinics across the district. The project, with an estimated cost of ₹18.80 lakh, aims to improve access to essential diagnostic tools and strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in rural and urban areas.

The formal distribution ceremony was held on December 18, 2024, at the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Hall. The event was graced by key dignitaries, including the CEO of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat, the District Health Officer (DHO), the District Medical Officer (DMO) of Wenlock Hospital, and the District Surveillance Officer.

Representing MRPL, Shri Manoj Kumar A CGM, and Dr. Padmanabh Kamat, President of CAD Foundation Trust, played a pivotal role in this occasion. Addressing the gathering, Shri Manoj Kumar A emphasized MRPL’s commitment to community welfare, stating, “Healthcare is a fundamental right, and we are proud to contribute towards improving diagnostic capabilities at the grassroots level. We hope this initiative will empower healthcare workers and ensure timely medical interventions.”

Dr. Padmanabh Kamat echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the importance of ECG machines in the early detection and management of cardiac conditions, particularly in rural settings.

This initiative underscores MRPL’s dedication to corporate social responsibility and its ongoing efforts to address critical healthcare needs in the region. By equipping PHCs and Namma Clinics with ECG machines, MRPL and CAD Foundation Trust aim to bridge the gap in healthcare delivery and create a lasting impact on community well-being.