MRPL Organises Artificial Limb Camp for Endosulfan Beneficiaries in Puttur and Belthangady

Mangalore: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) organized an artificial limb camp for individuals affected by endosulfan exposure in the Puttur and Belthangady regions. This noble initiative was undertaken in collaboration with the Jaipur Foot organization and with the support of the Dakshina Kannada District Health Department.

The camps were conducted on December 18 and 19 in Puttur and on December 20 in Belthangady, bringing much-needed aid to those whose lives have been impacted by the adverse effects of endosulfan exposure.

The initiative, with a budget of ₹12 lakh, was driven by MRPL’s commitment to improving the quality of life of these individuals under its Arogya Samrakshan Scheme. A total of 72 beneficiaries received artificial limbs during the camp, offering them renewed mobility, independence, and hope for a better future.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Krishna Hegde Miyar GGM HR of MRPL said, “At MRPL, we believe that corporate social responsibility is about giving back to the communities we serve. This artificial limb camp reflects our commitment to addressing pressing social issues and enhancing the quality of life for the most vulnerable.”

The event witnessed heartfelt expressions of gratitude from the beneficiaries and their families, who appreciated MRPL’s efforts in extending this life-changing support. The camp not only served as a platform for physical rehabilitation but also symbolized a new hope for the family members of the affected.