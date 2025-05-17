MRPL Distributes Motorised Scooters to Empower Persons with Disabilities in Mangalore

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), as part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, donated nineteen motorised three-wheeler scooters to Persons with Disabilities (PwD) in the Dakshina Kannada (DK) district. The initiative, valued at Rs 21 Lakhs, was undertaken in collaboration with the District Disability Department, Government of Karnataka (GoK), Mangalore.

The official handover ceremony took place on May 16, 2025, during the inauguration of the Praja Soudha in Padil. The event was attended by esteemed dignitaries, including Shri M. Shyamprasad Kamath, Managing Director of MRPL, Shri Krishna Hegde Miyar, Group General Manager – HR, Shri Manoj Kumar A, Chief General Manager–Administration and Shri Maneesh Nayak, District Disability Officer.

This CSR initiative is designed to significantly improve the mobility and independence of the beneficiaries, enabling them to participate more fully in daily life and pursue livelihood opportunities with greater ease. The recipients, many of whom reside in villages surrounding MRPL, expressed their deep appreciation for the company’s contribution, highlighting the positive impact the scooters will have on their self-reliance and overall quality of life.

The distribution of these scooters exemplifies MRPL’s commitment to inclusive community development through impactful and needs-based CSR programs. By addressing the specific needs of the disabled community, MRPL continues to demonstrate its dedication to fostering a more equitable and supportive environment in the region.



