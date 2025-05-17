MESCOM Employee Found Deceased in Udupi Staff Quarters

Udupi: A MESCOM (Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited) employee, identified as T. P. Siddalingayya, a native of Tumkur district, was discovered deceased in his sleep on Thursday night at the MESCOM staff quarters located near MGM College in Udupi.

According to reports, the individual was found unconscious at the residence, which was reportedly unoccupied at the time. The Udupi City Police, aided by social worker Nityananda Olakadu, immediately arranged for an ambulance and transported Mr. Siddalingayya to Ajjarkad District Hospital. Upon examination, medical personnel declared him dead.

While the precise cause of death remains undetermined, an investigation has been launched by the Udupi City Police to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

City Police Station Circle Inspector Manjunath Badiger, Law and Order Officer Bharatesh, and Harish Mala were present at the scene, overseeing the legal procedures related to the case. MESCOM officer Ganaraj Bhat also attended the location.

The Udupi City Police are currently working to notify Mr. Siddalingayya’s family in the Tumkur district.